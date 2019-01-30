Driving

Heavy snow stops school, work and travel for some families in NI - as further weather warnings issued

Overnight snow has caused havoc for families in Ballycastle where around ten inches where around 10 inches of snow fell overnight.

The heavy fall led to the closure of schools and motorists having to abandon their vehicles.

Fun in the snow
Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Fun in the snow
Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
No school today!
Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Having fun
Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
