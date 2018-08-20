Hunt on to find NI Lottery millionaire with winning ticket

The hunt is on to find a mystery person who purchased a winning Lottery ticket worth £1m in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The winning ticket was purchased for the EuroMillions draw which took place on April 27, 2018 however the winning selection was for the UK Millionaire Maker.

The prize can be claimed right up until October 24, 2018.

All EuroMillions tickets purchased in the UK are given individual codes and are then entered into the UK Millionaire Maker draw.

A computer then picks two codes at random thus guaranteeing two prizes of £1m per winning code.

