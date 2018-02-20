IN PICTURES: 27 award-winning images captured by press photographers in 2017

Ulster photographers Justin Kernoghan and Mark Marlow bagged a ‘one-two’ at the annual Press Photographers’ Association of Ireland awards.

Justin took top spot in the News category for his image of Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness leaving Stormont for the final time, while Mark finished as runner-up for his capture of the crowds at the former deputy First Minister’s funeral in Londonderry.

The overall award of ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ 2018 was presented to Cyril Byrne (Irish Times) at the event in Dublin over the weekend.

Click here to launch the gallery of the award-winning images.