IN PICTURES: Hundreds turn out for The Bra Walk to back life-saving screening service

Belfast turned pink at the weekend for the return of The Bra Walk, Action Cancer’s 10k walk in aid of the charity’s life-saving breast screening service.

Not even the weather could put a dampner on the crowds who gathered at Belfast City Hall for the annual event.

One thousand men, women and children of all ages took part in the fun-filled family event, helping to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise funds for the charity.

