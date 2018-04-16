IN PICTURES: The Belfast pubs and clubs with 5-star food hygiene rating

These are the pubs and clubs in and around Belfast that have received top marks for food hygiene.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

These establishments were awarded the 5-star rating at their last inspection in 2017 or 2018 (to date), and are in line with the latest online information from the FSA.

A five-star rating is the top that can be awarded and means ‘very good’ hygiene standards.

Inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The condition of the structure of the buildings

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.