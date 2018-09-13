Larne pensioner thanks air crew that saved her life

A Larne pensioner says that she would not be alive today following a freak accident if the Air Ambulance had not come to her rescue.

Seventy-seven-year-old Margaret Hanvey says that the emergency service saved her life after she was run over by her own car earlier this year.

Margaret suffered horrific injuries and lost an ear after the automatic vehicle started to move after it was parked.

The accident occurred when Margaret had driven Katie home and they had both got out of the car.

The handbrake had not been applied and the car began to roll backwards. Katie tried to push the car to stop it while Margaret rushed to try and remove the keys but the car picked up speed and couldn’t be stopped.

Katie managed to get out of the way but Margaret had been struck by the car door and was knocked to the ground and dragged by her car along the driveway.

Margaret sustained a horrific catalogue of injuries including broken ribs, broken shoulder and left arm, lost her left ear and suffered a fractured skull as well as numerous fractured vertebrae. She spent four weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital and endured extensive surgery, including a shoulder replacement.

Katie said: “I rang the ambulance for Nanny and it was there in no time, and so was AANI. I felt completely helpless, the scene was terrifying. I will always be so grateful for the help and support of our neighbours that day.

“ We’re all so proud of the recovery that Nanny is making.”

With regular physiotherapy Margaret is still recovering.

She said: “It’s now seven months from my accident and I am still in recovery but I’m so grateful to HEMS team and NIAS for their speedy response and care that was provided.

She recently visited the Air Ambulance operational base outside Lisburn.

“I’m glad to be here and well enough to have a joke about the situation. I am also glad to be well enough to give back to the AANI charity by fundraising for them.”

The proceeds of a recent exhibition held by Invermore Art Society, of which she is a member, have been donated to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.