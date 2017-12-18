Little Donegal girl spots Santa Claus in restaurant

A little 17 month-old girl from Donegal got an early Christmas present this year when she bumped into 'Santa Claus' at the weekend.

Little Molly was enjoying a bite to eat with her mum Colleen and aunt, Susan McCreery, in Caisleain Oir Hotel in Annagry when a man with a white beard walks into the room.

'Santa Claus' and little Molly. (Photo/Video: courtesy of Susan McCreery

Molly notices the man instantly and when she sees he's wearing a Christmas jumper too, she says "Ohhhhh Santa."

Molly's mum and aunt burst into laughter before Molly says: "hello Santa."

"Santa was from Northern Ireland and spent sometime talking to Molly after she 'recognised him', said aunt, Susan.

"They asked for his name. He said it was 'Santa', she smiled.

Susan shared the video on Twitter and it has been watched thousands of times.