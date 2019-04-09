Loss of PSNI dog Whiskey goes viral

The public have embraced the loss of a PSNI dog, who passed away after becoming ill on duty.

A post on PSNI Facebook said: "Recently Dog Section lost one of their longest serving members.

"Whiskey, a six year old German Shepherd, became ill whilst on duty.

"Whiskey passed away with his Handler by his side at the Vets.

"He had an undiagnosed illness which could not be treated."

Comments on the post included "That is so sad both for his handler and if he had a family RIP Whiskey", "Sorry to hear , hope his handler is ok" and "Going to rainbow bridge got his.wings. rest in peace furry babies xx".