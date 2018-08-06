NI A-Level students can pick up a free Nando's on results day - here's how

A-Level students across Northern Ireland will be able to celebrate their grades with a free Nando's when they get their results later this month.

The popular restaurant is offering pupils who turn up with their results and ID on August 16 the chance to grab a free 1/4 chicken or a Firestarter*, including the recently launched Halloumi Sticks or classic Nando’s wings.

Nando’s has restaurants across Northern Ireland at Abbey Centre, Bedford Street, Boucher Crescent Victoria Square and at Richmond Centre, Londonderry.

The spokesperson for the popular food outlet said: "Opening up your exam results can be one of most nerve-wracking moments of your life. Don’t worry though, as whatever results you get this year Nando’s are stepping up to make sure every A-Level student can celebrate with some free PERi-PERi goodness."

"Whether you hit the books hard or hardly at all, were a stickler for revision or totally winged it, pop into any Nando’s with your results."

