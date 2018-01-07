NI frontman Kyle Lafferty takes to Twitter to unveil striking new look

Northern Ireland star Kyle Lafferty has unveiled an apparent new look, dying his hair a striking silver-grey colour.

Late on Friday night the Hearts frontman posted a selfie photo to his 47,000-plus followers on Twitter: "It was time for a change. Will I live to regret this. Time will tell. #newlook."

Early on Saturday morning, two of his international team-mates responded.

NI skipper Steven Davis posted a GIF of a stunned Mr Bean dropping a drink, while Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas wrote: "Not sure what took me back more. The selfie or the hair."

Ex-Rangers and Burnley hitman Lafferty, who made the move to Hearts last summer, has netted 20 times for his country and was instrumental in Michael O'Neill's side qualifying for the 2016 European Championships.

