NI motorists warned freezing temperatures tonight - salting of roads planned

Road surface temperatures are tonight forecast to fall below freezing - according to TrafficwatchNI.

In a Tweet they say "salting of roads on the gritted network is planned for tonight".

And according to Met Eireann Northern Ireland for "most of the night will be dry and clear (a few coastal showers) but cold with

a widespread frost and some ice and lows of -1 to 2 degrees".

Met Eireann forecasters add: "Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

They say that tomorrow "will be a cold and bright day (good sunshine at times) with gusty westerly winds and scattered heavy showers, some of hail".

Freezing temperatures

They add that Monday will see "highs of 6 to 8 degrees".

Meanwhile Met Eireann has forecast a Status Yellow - Snow-ice warning for Ireland