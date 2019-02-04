PSNI appeal after wheel struck pedestrian

Police are appealing for information following an incident at Coast Road in Larne at the weekend.

A spokesman for PSNI Larne said that a wheel fell off a trailer and struck a pedestrian.

A tractor was being towed on a trailer pulled by an Isuzu Trooper when the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

The PSNI spokesperson said: “It is a possibility that the driver of this vehicle is unaware that this happened.

“We also have the wheel should they wish to claim it.”

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police on 101 with reference number 701 of 2/2/19.