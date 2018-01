The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (D.A.E.R.A.) has published noise complaint statistics for Northern Ireland between 2016 and 2017.

In 2016/17 there was a total of 12,105 noise complaints made to district councils across Northern Ireland.

