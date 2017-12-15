REVEALED: What inmates in NI prisons will be eating on Christmas Day

The NI Prison Service has revealed what inmates in both Magilligan and Maghaberry prisons will be eating on Christmas Day.

The menus for both prisons contain traditional festive favourites such as turkey and ham and options for inmates who are vegetarian.

A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: “All meals for prisoners, including at Christmas, are provided through current prison service budgets.”

MAGHABERRY inmates have a choice from:

Breakfast:

Mini fry, toast and preserves.

Lunch:

Roast stuffed turkey and ham and chipolatas OR Sliced parsnip and nut-roast with cranberry gravy.

Creamed and roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots, cranberry sauce and gravy.

Dessert:

Strawberry ice cream cone OR fruit salad and Christmas cake.

Tea:

Chicken tikka or egg and onion sandwich.

Crisps / Mars Bar / jam doughnut / orange / can of Coke.

MAGILLIGAN inmates have a choice from:

Breakfast:

Sausage, pancake and beans OR Vegetable sausage, pancake and beans.

Lunch:

Vegetable soup, roast stuffed turkey and ham with chipolatas OR Stuffed Quorn roast and Quorn chipolatas.

Creamed and roast potatoes, sprouts and carrots, cranberry sauce and gravy.

Dessert:

Strawberry ice cream cone.

Tea:

Sliced ham OR Cheese and onion quiche.

Mixed salad, coleslaw, boiled egg.

Cup-a-soup, Christmas cake, fresh fruit, chocolate, wheaten bread.