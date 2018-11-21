Rugby player Rory Best with his OBE medal, which was presented at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Rory Best receives his OBE from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace

Dr. Rory Best is made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Prince of Wales during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace, London

To celebrate the event we look at his recent achievements in pictures

Ulster vRugby Match Briefing: ''Rory Best during the Racing 92 Heineken Champions Cup Match Briefing held at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park, Belfast,
Ulster Rugby captains run ahead of their opening Heineken Champions Cup against Leicester Tigers at Kingspan Stadium
Rory Best talks to his team after the Guinness PRO14 Round 7 clash between Ulster Rugby and the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill Park
Ireland's Rory Best against Argentina during the Guinness Series 2018 at the Aviva Stadium,Dublin
