Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake will be full of 'the bright flavours of spring'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower cake made by pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based Violet Bakery.

Kensington Palace said the couple asked Ms Ptak to create a cake incorporating "the bright flavours of spring" for their May 19 wedding.

American former actress Ms Markle, who used to run her own lifestyle website thetig.com, previously interviewed Ms Ptak for her blog.

California-raised Ms Ptak formerly worked as a pastry chef for chef Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California.

She started her own business as a stall in Broadway Market, east London, cooking from home, before opening her organic bakery.

The cake will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Kensington Palace said Harry and Ms Markle "are very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests".