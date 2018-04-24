Sat Nav fail: Motorist leaves car parked on fourth tee of golf course

A driver has spoken of how he ended up leaving his car parked in the middle of a Belfast golf course - right beside the fourth tee!

The motorist showed what a good sport he is as he offered his explanation of how his car ended up on Ormeau Golf Club's course this morning to the Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster.

He was following his Sat Nav while trying to get to the Ozone complex at Ormeau Embankment in Belfast.

Aaron Fulton, greenkeeper at the golf club, told Stephen Nolan that he came into work on Tuesday morning only to discover a silver Renault car parked beside the fourth tee.

The driver of the vehicle was then put live on air to explain himself.

Trevor, from Ballygowan, said: “I am helping out as a volunteer at the Belfast Marathon on May Day and I came down last night because I know the Ormeau Embankment will be closed off and I wanted to see if I could get into the OZone from the Ravenhill Road only to discover 'oh, this is the Ormeau Golf Club'.

"I came in, realised I was in the wrong place, turned to go out and after all that heavy rain I ended up a couple of inches into the grass.

"I thought ‘I don’t want to make a mess of this’ so I will stop and I will wait for someone this morning to come and get me out.

"Little did I know I would be speaking to your good self this morning!”