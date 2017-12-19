Sir Winston Churchill's Harrow armchair to go under the hammer

An armchair said to have been used by Sir Winston Churchill during visits to Harrow School is going under the hammer at an auction.

The pale green wingback chair, with a guide price of £300-£500, will be offered for sale on Wednesday after being billed as an ideal Christmas present.

The wingback chair said to have been used by Winston Churchill during his visits to Harrow School

Hansons Auctioneers in derbyshire said the owner of the early 20th century chair, who wishes to remain anonymous, inherited it from relatives who were given it in the 1950s.

The owner said: "A relative of mine, Ralph Westwood Moore, was headmaster at Harrow from 1942 to 1953 and Churchill, a former pupil, used to visit him two or three times a year during the Second World War years.

"They were great friends.

"The chair was in the headmaster's study and Churchill always sat in it, so it became known as 'Winston Churchill's chair'. He used to call it 'my chair'."

Gifted academic Mr Westwood Moore, who became headmaster at Harrow at the age of 36, died of lung cancer when he was only 47 years old.

Charles Hanson, owner of Etwall-based Hansons, said: "Anyone with a passion for history would surely want to sink into Winston's Churchill's armchair.

"He was a man renowned for his inspirational quotes, which include: 'Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection'.

"I imagine there must be many people, not just in the UK but all over the world, who this Christmas would like to reflect on 2017 while sitting in the comfort of this very special chair."