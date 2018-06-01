These NI pubs are offering punters a free pint every day next week

These popular Northern Ireland bars are offering punters a free drink every day next week.

In support of Translink's Bus and Train Week (4-10 June), McHugh's Bar, Apartment, Kitchen Bar and Thirsty Goat in Belfast will hand you a free pint of Magners Irish Cider when you produce your travel ticket.

McHugh's pub, which dates back to 1711, making it the oldest surviving building in Belfast, tweeted news of the offer this afternoon.

Translink customers can also enjoy a range of special discounted fares and other partner offers during the week.

According to Translink, last year’s Bus + Train Week campaign attracted over 233,000 additional passenger journeys.