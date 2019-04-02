This is why Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan doesn't do April Fool's Day anymore

Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan, has revealed how an innocent prank she played on her mother when she was 11 years-old is the reason why she no longer takes part in April Fool's Day.

Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in hit Channel 4 series, Derry Girls, told her almost 60,000 Twitter followers the fallout to the prank "was something I was unprepared for".

"I’ve never been very into doing April Fool’s since the time I was about 11 and I told my mum my best friend’s grandad had died and the fallout was something I was unprepared for and long story short I don’t partake anymore," she joked.

The tweet was liked by more than 1,100 people with some fans suggesting Derry Girls writer, Lisa McGee, use Coughlan's tale of woe as a possible story-line in a future episode of the hit comedy series.

"Tell Lisa to write that into an episode," said one fan.

"This is a story-line I could well see for Clare and then she’d feel so guilty and regretful afterwards.

Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in the hit Channel 4 comedy series. (Photo: Channel 4)

"Although she’d probably be persuaded into telling that story in first place," added another.

Episode five of Derry Girls season two is on Channel 4 at 9:15pm on Tuesday April 2.