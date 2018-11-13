'U.F.O.' spotted over Northern Ireland

Footage of what some believe to be a U.F.O. in the sky over Northern Ireland has been shared on social media.

The footage was recorded on a dash-cam by Sandy Laverty of the public as they drove to work on the Cloyfin Coad in Coleraine on Friday November 9 at 06:44am.

A still taken from the video of the 'U.F.O.' over Coleraine. (Video: courtesy of Sandy Laverty)

Sandy described the footage as "showing a bright object shoot across the sky".

Three minutes later, a British Airways pilot flying over Co. Kerry in the Republic of Ireland reported seeing a "very bright light" at 06:47am.

The pilot reported that the object had come up along the left side of the aircraft before it "rapidly veered to the north".

The Irish Aviation Authority has confirmed it is investigating reports of bright lights and U.F.O.s spotted off the south west coast of the Republic of Ireland.