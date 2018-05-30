WATCH: Breathtaking jump from hot air balloon

Take a deep breath and watch this seasoned parachutist jump out of a hot air balloon.

This happened only days ago in Draperstown.

Jumping for the hot air balloon

While this would scare the wits out of most of us, this "is pretty normal" for Sean McGuigan, the owner of the hot air balloon.

"I do not do this as a job, this is a hobby," said Sean.

"The parachutist who fell out of the balloon is very experienced. He is from London and was in a parachute display team for many years. He is retired now and just does it now for fun. We all have our own fun I suppose..."

Mr McGuigan, a 54-year-old electrician, added that there are currently around 22 hot air balloons in Draperstown this week.

Jumping from the hot air balloon

"We have 22 hot air balloons in Draperstown this week for the festival. There are people here from all over, including a squad from America. People enjoy flying around here because they say the farmers are easier to work with than they are in England.

"We have been running this festival every year for the last 20 years - and some years we couldn't fly at all because of the rain. But this week has been amazing."