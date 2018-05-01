WATCH: Mystery cyclist delivers ‘drive by’ heckle during Ashers statement

As the general manager of Ashers Baking Company made a statement outside a Belfast court yesterday, he was interrupted by a passing cyclist.
Daniel McArthur was speaking outside the UK Supreme Court in Belfast when a cyclist rode past the assembled media and shouted ‘gay cake’.
The family firm are trying to overturn a decision made initially by a County Court judge who decided it had broken political and sexual orientation discrimination laws.
The judge ruled against Ashers, run by the McArthur family, who are Christians, for refusing to fulfil an order to make a £36.50 cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage because it conflicted with their religious beliefs.