WATCH: Mystery cyclist delivers ‘drive by’ heckle during Ashers statement

As the general manager of Ashers Baking Company made a statement outside a Belfast court yesterday, he was interrupted by a passing cyclist.

Daniel McArthur was speaking outside the UK Supreme Court in Belfast when a cyclist rode past the assembled media and shouted ‘gay cake’.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 01/05/2018'Daniel McArthur (director of Ashers Bakery) and with wife Amy at the High Court in Belfast this morning. The Northern Ireland bakery found to have discriminated for refusing to make a "gay cake" will have its appeal heard by the Supreme Court later today.'Ashers Bakery are challenging the ruling over their decision - in 2014 - not to make a cake iced with the slogan "Support Gay Marriage"'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The family firm are trying to overturn a decision made initially by a County Court judge who decided it had broken political and sexual orientation discrimination laws.

The judge ruled against Ashers, run by the McArthur family, who are Christians, for refusing to fulfil an order to make a £36.50 cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage because it conflicted with their religious beliefs.