WATCH: Triangle dance craze spreads around the globe

Screenshot from the Triangle Dance montage
The high energy Triangle dance that started life when the Fleming family 'showed us how' in their kitchen - has now gathered momentum.

After their family footage went viral others joined the craze - and sent their own footage back to Tadhg Fleming.

In a post on YouTube he said: "So I’ve finally managed to do a Triangle dance montage ‍♀️ Thanks again to everyone who sent in a video... t'was a good auld laugh ☘️ #KeepingIrelandOnTheirToes #TriangleDanceIrishShtyle".

