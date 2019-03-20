WATCH: Triangle dance goes 'viral' for energetic Irish family

This is not something you see every day - but this calorie-burning Triangle Dance has has gone viral.

Posted by Tadhg Fleming from Kerry, here you see his entertaining family trying to perfect the Triangle Dance.

Their efforts have now been viewed millions of times online.

Speaking about his amateur footage, Tadhg said: "The reaction from the video has just been absolutely amazing.

"We have received video from India to America to Spain to Australia and just goes to show how something so simple can bring laughter and a joy to a family!!

"It’s just good honest family fun even though it did test us we got there in the end."