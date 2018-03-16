Will Grigg: he’s still on fire and now he has his own pie!

Wigan’s success in the FA Cup is being celebrated with a fiery Will Grigg pie.

The Northern Ireland striker, who scored the only goal in the Latics’ sensational fifth-round upset of Manchester City, is well known throughout the country and beyond for the catchy ‘Will Grigg’s on fire’ chant.

Will Grigg

And The Rolling Pin Bakery in Wigan has created a special spicy chicken, chorizo and onion pie for the occasion, which will be sold before the quarter-final against Southampton on Sunday afternoon, complete with FA Cup trophy on its crust.

Dave and Sue Shaw, owners of The Rolling Pin Bakery, said: “Reaching the quarter-finals has created a real atmosphere in the town and is also expected to provide local businesses like ours with a massive boost.

“We’re expecting a bumper trade this weekend. As a way of celebrating the cup run and saying thank you to the club, players and fans, we worked with the FA to create this hot and fiery pie that reflects Will Grigg’s performances in the competition.”

It is the third time in six seasons Wigan have made it to the last eight of the competition, with Roberto Martinez’s side famously beating City to win the trophy in 2013. The League One side’s earnings from this year’s tournament will top £1million irrespective of the result against Southampton.