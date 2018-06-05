Olympic champion Katie Taylor's father injured in boxing club shooting

The father of Olympic boxing gold medallist Katie Taylor has been injured during a shooting incident near Dublin.

Pete Taylor was at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow training fighters shortly before 7am on Tuesday when the attack happened.

File photo dated 18/12/12 of boxing coach Pete Taylor with his daughter, Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor. Mr Taylor has been named as one of three men shot at the Bray Boxing Club, Bray, Co. Wicklow

A 30-year-old man has been killed and a third man was injured, Irish police said.

The club was where Taylor - Ireland's Olympic, European and World champion - began her career. She went on to win gold at London 2012.

The gym was established by Mr Taylor.

The chairman of Bray Municipal Council, Chris Fox, said Katie Taylor's father Pete was one of those shot.

Pete Taylor

Fellow councillor Michael O'Connor added: "Pete Taylor was shot."

Gardai said the body of the man remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

The other two men, aged 35 and 57, who were injured in the incident, have been taken to hospital.

Gardai said a suspect fled the scene in a silver-coloured Volkswagen Caddy van with Northern Irish plates.

The scene of the shooting

They are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

A technical examination of the area is being carried out by specialist officers.

It is located at the harbour in Bray town.

There was a heavy gardai presence at the scene on Tuesday as officers investigated the shooting.

The scene of the shooting in Bray

Local Sinn Fein TD John Brady tweeted: "Absolutely shocking news coming from Bray Boxing club this morning. Another dark day for Bray."

Ireland's health minister Simon Harris, who represents the constituency of Wicklow, tweeted: "Shocking news in Bray this morning. I have no doubt that the Gardai are doing all they can to apprehend those responsible."