Omagh bomb trio bankrupt

Three men have been declared bankrupt for failing to pay £1.6m to the victims of the 1998 Real IRA Omagh bombing.

The High Court ruling in Dublin is the first time in the world that anyone has been declared bankrupt for refusing to compensate victims of terrorism.

The three are Michael McKevitt, Liam Campbell and Colm Murphy. They have also been ordered to pay the hundreds of thousands of euros in costs for the bomb victims, The Times reported.

The case will now be transferred to the Republic’s bankruptcy assignee, who will likely liquidate the assets of the three men and transfer the money to the Omagh families.

A court in Belfast had found the four men liable for the 1998 Omagh bombing in which 29 people were killed, including a mother nine months pregnant with twins. Over 200 people were injured.

Seamus Daly is facing similar proceedings in NI.

Campbell had claimed he was waiting to hear if he would be awarded legal aid while McKevitt said he was “terminally ill”. However Justice Teresa Pilkington declared that the three had not properly responded to the bankruptcy proceedings and were not entitled to another adjournment.