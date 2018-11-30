On-the-loose prisoner relocated by authorities

A prisoner who vanished from the authorities’ RADAR has been relocated, the PSNI have announced,

They said Stephen Allison, 31, has failed to adhere to conditions of home leave.

Stephen Allison.

He was last seen at 4pm on Tuesday in Belfast city centre.

The Department of Justice listed, under the category of ‘offence’ in his online ‘wanted’ profile, assault, attempted robbery, and driving offences.

It is the latest case of a prisoner going missing from the Northern Ireland justice system in the last year or so – with convicted killers among those to be at large.

Convicted killers among four convicts at large

By Friday evening, the PSNI said he had been found in the Bangor area, and thanked the public for their assistance.