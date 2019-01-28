Online abuse aimed at Kate and Meghan prompts kindness campaign

Kensington Palace staff are spending hours each week moderating online abuse aimed at the duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, prompting a new campaign promoting kindness on social media.

Hello! magazine reported a rise in sexist and racist comments directed at Kate and Meghan, and has launched #HelloToKindness as a result.

Some of the worst, hate-filled personal abuse is said to be between rival fans of the two duchesses.

Emily Nash, the magazine's royal editor, said in a video about the drive: "We're taking a stand and saying #HellotoKindness.

"For us, it's not acceptable to pit two women against each other.

"It's not acceptable to post abusive, threatening, racist or sexist comments online.

"And it's not acceptable to attack other users just because they disagree with you."

She added: "Before you comment, think. Is it helpful? Is it kind and would you say it in real life?"

Kensington Palace has official accounts on Instagram and Twitter, and the palace has turned to Instagram for help learning how best to tackle the hostile comments on its own feeds, Hello! said.

Kate and Meghan do not have their own public social media, with former Suits star Meghan closing down her personal accounts and lifestyle website ahead of her wedding to the Duke of Sussex.