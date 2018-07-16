'Only come to A&E if with life threatening condition' says health trust dealing with 'major incident'

A health trust in Northern Ireland has advised members of the public to only attend its Emergency Department if they have a "life threatening condition".

The Southern Trust implemented what they described as their "Major Incident Plan" following a suspected chemical leak near Kilkeel Harbour on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Major incident declared: emergency services and air ambulance at scene of suspected ammonia leak

"We are expecting 14 patients to Daisy Hill Hospital for assessment," said the trust on social media.

"The hospital is busy and we would ask the public to only come to the emergency department if they have an urgent life threatening condition."

Emergency services remain at the scene of suspected leak near Kilkeel Harbour.

READ MORE: Kilkeel gas leak incident: NI Fire Service statement in full