Nonito Donaire has sent out an open invitation to fans in Belfast.

Yesterday Carl Frampton secured a victory over Nonito Donaire as he out-worked his Filipino opponent.

However on Twitter today an upbeat Nonito posted: "Hey Belfast! It's been an amazing trip. Thank you for your love and support. Before I leave, I'd love to meet you all for a proper goodbye. Meet me at Crown Bar tonight about 8ish!".

