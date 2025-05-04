Open-top bus tour planned by Irish Cup victors Dungannon Swifts: here is when and where to see the squad

By Adam Kula
Published 4th May 2025, 18:07 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 18:22 BST
​Jubilant Dungannon fans are being treated to an open-top bus tour by the team following their first-ever Irish Cup win.

The side scooped victory in the Irish Cup final over Cliftonville – the first time the club has lifted the trophy in its 76-year history.

It adds to the club’s 2018 triumph in the Irish League Cup.

The club itself posted online “we would like to invite you all to join us tomorrow evening [Monday] for our open top bus tour around Dungannon town – don't miss out on the opportunity to see your Irish Cup Heroes once again!”

Dungannon celebrate after they win on penalties and lift the cup. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeDungannon celebrate after they win on penalties and lift the cup. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Dungannon celebrate after they win on penalties and lift the cup. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The bus will leave Stangmore Park at 7pm and go via Ranfurly Road, Perry Street, Scotch Street, Irish Street, Barrack Street, and back to the stadium again.

Dillon Boyd, the 24-year-old leader of the club’s 160-member supporters group SO49 (standing for ‘Spirit of 1949’, when the club was founded) had told the News Letter in advance of the clash that the town would be “mayhem” if Swifts won.

After the victory, he simply posted a picture of himself kissing the trophy with the words “she wore a royal blue ribbon in the merry month of May”.

Diana Armstrong, UUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, tweeted: “It's all over! They've done it! What a game! You've made Dungannon and all of south Tyrone so proud!”

Her DUP counterpart Deborah Erskine extended “massive congratulations” to the manager Rodney McAree and the squad, adding: “History made.”

Following the team’s victory, Mr McAree was named Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year.

And Carla Lockhart, MP for the neighbouring constituency of Upper Bann said: “Special mention to Swifts striker Andrew Mitchell, one of our teachers in Waringstown Primary School.

"I have no doubt Mr McCambley, teaching staff and all the pupils are rightly proud of him.”

Meanwhile sportswriter Callum McFadden told his Twitter followers: “Dungannon Swifts winning the Irish Cup is nothing short of extraordinary. Rodney McAree is a special manager and the club means so much to him and his family. I am delighted for him.”

