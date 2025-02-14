15% of people from Belfast are looking for love at run clubs

Although dating apps have led the way for couples to find their perfect match, and since 2017 have taken over as the most popular way for people to meet their partner, a new platform for dating is leading the race for Brits to find that someone special.

In fact, greetings card marketplace thortful has found that 18% of under 35-year-olds are now actively seeking their romantic partner through sports clubs. This isn’t surprising, in 2024, running clubs on Strava saw a 59% increase in their membership.

Women were almost twice as likely (23%) as men (12%) to find their soul mate at a sports club. Whereas men were twice as likely (10%) to meet their partners at work, in comparison to just 6% of women.

Meeting through friends has decreased significantly over the years, just 9% of respondents stated they had met through friends, a dramatic decrease since 1960, when 30% of couples met through friends3.

The survey was presented to under 35s, who answered various questions around online dating. Please see the table below to see how those people met their partners.

However, Geordies are still happy to turn to their pals when it comes to looking as 25% met their partners through friends of friends. Those in Belfast on the other hand are more likely to need some Dutch courage when asking out a partner, as 23% of people met their other half in the pub!

Across the country, the Scots and Welsh lead the way with fitness-based dating. In Wales, a staggering 40% of respondents stated that they had met their partner at a sports club, while further North in Scotland, 25% of people had. Northern England lacked behind its southern counterparts as only 14% of Northerners had met at a sports group in comparison to 21% of those from the Southwest.

Why are people looking for love outside of dating apps?

41% of respondents stated that they thought they had more immediate chemistry when meeting with someone in person. Followed by 38% who believed they had more authentic communication and 32% who found that it built more trust with the person.

When it came to relationship longevity it seems that relationships for the under 35s are going strong. Exactly 26% of respondents have been with their partner between 2 – 3 years, and 21% had been with their partner between 1 – 2 years. A whopping 23% of those who responded had been with their partner for over 5 years, showing that true love does exist!

- 15% of people from Belfast are looking for a new partner at run clubs. - 46% of people from Belfast find they have more authentic communication when meeting people in person.- 50% of people from Belfast under 35 have only been with their partner for 2-3 years.

Elosie Skinnner, author and psychotherapist offered her opinion on why more people are seeking out relationships in person, stating the following.

“Research suggests that new experiences can provide an opportunity for bonding, or for bringing us closer together, so a new type of fitness class or activity could provide a great opportunity for connection. We also know that trying innovative or creative activities can extend our perception of time, making our experiences more memorable.”