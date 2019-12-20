A border poll is now long overdue

According to Morning View (‘It will be up to unionists to ensure three strands are observed in talks,’ December 16), “there are a number of core principles that unionists should not lose sight of [in the Stormont talks]. The first is the three-stranded approach, arising out of the Belfast Agreement”.

Another core principle in the agreement states, “It is hereby declared that Northern Ireland in its entirety remains part of the United Kingdom and shall not cease to be so without the consent of a majority of the people of Northern Ireland voting in a poll held for the purpose of this section in accordance with Schedule 1.” Schedule 1[3] states, “The Secretary of State shall not make an order under paragraph 1 earlier than seven years after the holding of a previous poll under this Schedule.”

The two governments signed the agreement on the 10th of April 1998. A border poll is long overdue.

There is also an underlying fundamental issue, namely the issue of British rule over Irish people. The right of Irish people to govern themselves is a fundamental core principle.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15