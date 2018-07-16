A disturbing turn in the NW, as the PSNI is target of criticism

Events in Londonderry have taken a disturbing turn.

The sectarian dissident attack on the small and vulnerable Fountain estate, a Protestant pocket on the west bank of the Foyle, is somehow now leading to complains of “heavy-handed policing”.

These sorts of claims in the Northwest are not new.

They have been made against the PSNI previously for being heavy handed, including complaints from Republic of Ireland politicians.

There is, at the same time, a plea to “understand” the people who are carrying out the attack.

This also has happened before.

Various people in positions of authority have offered to mediate with dissidents.

This all has troubling implications for the return of Stormont.

Sinn Fein has brought down the institutions, with all the implications for health and education and other key services, until its red lines are met.

But never have the other parties in the assembly insisted that republicans give full support to the police against dissidents in such circumstances.

Such unequivocal support ought to go without saying in a governing party.

Meanwhile, Simon Coveney has been up in Londonderry.

It is welcome that he has been praising the work of the PSNI in these trying circumstances but his previous call for the release of the republican prisoner Tony Taylor did not help the security forces as they try to maintain law and order at such a tense time.

Once again, events in Northern Ireland are beset with so many problems that the least bad way forward now seems to be direct rule. The government is loathe to do this, given Brexit, but a return to Stormont must only be accompanied by full support for the embattled PSNI.