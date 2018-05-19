A fitting way for Balmoral show to celebrate 150 years

What a fitting way it has been for Balmoral Show to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The sun has shone, the skies have been blue, and the crowds have flocked to the former Maze site near Lisburn. Today may see Northern Ireland’s temperatures reach 20 degrees and potentially top those in Barcelona.

For the second year in succession, the show has stretched into a fourth day, and the crowds last year justified it, as those unable to attend on the first three days because of work took advantage of a Saturday opening.

Today’s fourth day does of course clash with the royal wedding but the show organisers are ahead of the game. Coverage of Harry and Meghan’s big day at Windsor Castle will be beamed live to show-goers via a screen in a specially covered viewing area.

Balmoral Show moved from the popular King’s Hall site in 2013. It was a decision that polarised opinion at the time, given the popularity and tradition of the King’s Hall site and the new site’s links to the Troubles but few will dispute that the Maze has enabled the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) to raise the bar and offer much more.

The show is the ultimate showcasing of all that is good about Northern Ireland, from agriculture to the best of the Province’s food and drink, and much more. If you haven’t been yet this week we suggest you get along today. You won’t be disappointed!