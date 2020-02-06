A mendacious comparison between the treatment of Protestants and the Jewish genocide

There was a letter (‘The Protestants have been the ‘Jews’ in Ireland’, February 4), which reads, “What should be termed ‘The Protestant Holocaust’ experience of Irish nationalism’s deep seated hatred is one of the best concealed stories in modern history.”

This correspondent shows a sickening contempt for the memory of the murder of six million Jews in Europe before, and during the Second World War, by making such a mendacious comparison.

Unfortunately, there is an ongoing memory war on what happened to the Jewish people in Europe.

The holocaust narrative is being nudged aside by other, less than honest, victimhood narratives.

For instance, Jelena Subotic in her book, Yellow Star, Red Star: Holocaust Remembrance After Communism, writes, “Eastern European states after Communism constructed their national identities on the memory of Stalinism and Soviet occupation — rather than the memory of the Holocaust”.

I think that this twisted, self serving, approach to the Jewish genocide can also be said of the above mentioned correspondent’s letter.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh