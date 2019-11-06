A one-sided narrative with a selective view of human rights Letter to the editor Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The human rights industry in Northern Ireland does not seem interested in the human rights of the terror group who killed the most here. Only a select few have human rights, very one-sided narrative. Mr JF, Coalisland, By text message Lord Empey: Sinn Fein is playing Russian Roulette with people’s health by refusing to let it come under control of a minister Parents in Northern Ireland want their children’s schools to transform to integrated status