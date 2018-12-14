A political Christmas is beckoning for us all

As if mid-winter isn’t bleak enough, we have politicians roaring at us from all directions, expressing myriads of opinions; some worthy, some totally daft, and some verging on the comical on what should be done about Brexit.

Then there was our own ‘here-we-go-again’ Ian Paisley, North Antrim’s favoured DUP MP, who certainly likes luxury holidays, especially if it means he and his family can spend them in somewhere like the Maldives at little financial cost to himself.

Being an MP is certainly a great career move, though Theresa May may not be thinking that this weekend. If nothing else, we can learn from her doggedness, her devotion to her church (she goes every Sunday), her politeness to interviewers, who too often have to deal with bolshie male politicians and, though I can’t believe I’m writing this, her putdown of the DUP, whose narrow mindedness grows by the day.

I can’t see Mrs May going on any holiday she hadn’t paid fully for herself.

When the Brexit shenanigans get too much for me, I take the dog for an extra walk or catch up with the Christmas decorating.

In fact, it’s not going so well, because the tree, bought in the local garden centre, was left outside until we were ready for it and got such a soaking in the rain it had to go into the shed to dry off.

Prime Minister Theresa May pictured at the Waterfront in Belfast

My suggestion to Himself that he dry it off with the hairdryer as I was too busy writing this column was greeted with a look that would leave a reindeer wimpering.

Politically, I felt everything was going wrong when my colleague Ben Lowry, the News Letter’s deputy editor and political writer, wrote in last Saturday’s paper that: “The very fact that a Tory government propped up by an NI unionist party has been prepared to compromise sovereignty to placate Dublin is a bad harbinger, even if this Withdrawal Agreement fails.”

This tells us that Northern Ireland politicians aren’t that smart when they can be easily outwitted by our political hierarchy.

They have learned nothing from our history when Winston Churchill was prepared to do some sort of dodgy deal with the southern Irish during the Second World War in order to get their permission to allow British warships use of their ports.

So much for the Belfast Agreement signed a mere two decades ago.

Sinn Fein, of course, have been lying low since the RHI scandal blew over us like a bad easterly wind, and despite the fact they have some issues to answer there too, they’re still trying to play it cool as the RHI inquiry takes up less newspaper space.

They leave all the shouting to Mary Lou McDonald, their president, who has urged the Irish government to commit to holding a border poll if the UK crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

She insists she will be telling Mrs May that a referendum on Irish unity would “advance very quickly”, in the event of Britain crashing out of the EU. She can wish all she likes. I still have some faith in Theresa May and I can’t imagine she will have SF’s wish list top of her agenda.

One surprising supporter of the Prime Minister is independent MP, Lady Sylvia Hermon, who, writing in this newspaper at the weekend, said that while the Prime Minister’s Brexit is not perfect, “I will vote to support her efforts to achieve the best deal for the whole of the United Kingdom, one which protects jobs in NI, and also protects Northern Ireland’s constitutional status, and the consent principle as guaranteed by the Belfast Agreement”.

She also declared she was not prepared to risk PM Corbyn. Female pragmatism at its best.

We can see what happens to high ranking politicians when they become too big for their boots and we have loads of them. This week has seen France’s President Emmanuel Macron eat much humble pie in his efforts to calm a people’s revolt of his own making. A month of ‘yellow vest rioting’ forced him into a climb down that should be a lesson to politicians everywhere. When it comes to real politics, the DUP have a lot to learn.

Waste not, want not: festive fashion can be done on a budget

This Christmas, I have watched the television programmes dealing with how the poor will fare over the festive period.

Some of their stories have been heart breaking; other less so when it is drugs and drinking which have led to their downfall. My generation learned to save for the rainy day as well as Christmas, a habit which has never left me. And still my Christmas budget got blown in no time at all despite my best efforts.

An Oxfam survey has revealed that people in Northern Ireland will spend nearly £112 on festive clothes this Christmas, throw away 35 items of clothing a year, and have 45 garments that have not been worn for 12 months.

Almost half of them won’t be seen wearing last year’s Christmas party outfit this year. When I moved house last year, I resolved to clear out my wardrobe and I honestly tried my best.

But that thrift thing in me kept raising its head and I moved house carrying most of what I should have binned.

Oxfam claims that celebrities such as Kate Moss, Una Healy and Ellie Goulding have donated party wear this year to the charity. I know women who get the most fabulous clothes in charity shops. But would I wear last year’s Christmas outfit this festive season? The answer is ‘yes’ because my festive jumper is four years old. Festooned with fluffy, snowy robins, it wouldn’t be Christmas without it.