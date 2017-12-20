A surprising finding on the number of rough sleepers in Belfast

Homelessness is a terrible fate for anyone.

It is all the more appalling in winter, when people have to sleep out in the wet and cold and wind and perhaps even snow.

It must be particularly demoralising to be without shelter in the festive season, when people are rushing past the homeless person to make arrangements for their own cosy celebrations indoors.

It is therefore an obvious and uncontroversial duty of any civilised nation to ensure that all its citizens avoid this fate.

And yet we have all seen homeless people with their sleeping bags and belongings in doorways and alleyways in the heart of Belfast.

It is surprising therefore to read an annual survey that has found that only five people sleeping rough in Northern Ireland’s capital city.

The figure comes from a research carried out on November 30 overnight.

This finding tallies with a Housing Executive audit in 2015 which found on average six rough sleepers.

While any rough sleeper is one too many, particularly at Christmas, there is at least some comfort to be drawn from the fact that the figure is much lower than it seems.

The latest research found that the five rough sleepers all had accommodation available or refused help.

The findings are an important reminder that homelessness is not merely the cause of official callousness.

It is in fact a complex, multi factorial problem.

Many rough sleepers are vulnerable or inclined to opt out of the normal housing system.

This does not make the situation acceptable or any less urgent, but it does place the small number of rough sleepers in some context.

Whatever the reasons for their fate, however, almost everyone will feel heightened sympathy for a homeless person as December 25 approaches.