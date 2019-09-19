A whole host of laws are purely man-made and do not stand the test of time, yet it was illegal to break them

The whole subject about the rule of law with the recent accusations that the prime minister could be guilty of breaking the law of the land legislated by Parliament makes one question how and why such laws get passed in the first place.

The origin of all temporal laws for the likes of Great Britain and the USA stems from the laws of Almighty God in the Holy Bible, despite their repealing of many of these Divine commandments in more recent times.

A whole host of other laws are purely man-made and not all stand the test of time, yet it was illegal to break them at the time.

In 1644 the English Parliament made the celebration of Christmas illegal as the Puritan government believed it was an insult to God to honour a day associated with ancient paganism.

These Protestant Christians also outlawed the same from 1659 in the United States and all merrymaking was deemed as sinful.

These laws in honour of God required that shops and businesses remain open on Christmas Day and school had to hold classes. Parliament also had to work on December 25.

Whilst laws of God concerning homosexuality and abortion are being ignored by the governments of Britain and Ireland, spurious man-made laws are being passed, the latest causing critics of Boris Johnson to accuse him of “breaking the law”.

Anything can be passed as ‘law’ in the Parliamentary framework and expected to be upheld, whilst Biblical laws are flaunted daily.

Even churches can’t decide on which Biblical laws are to be obeyed, with some ignored and also man-made ones being upheld by others.

In this sense the institutional church is not unlike the confused state of Parliament today.

Colin Nevin, Bangor