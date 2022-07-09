Abe is remembered in Northern Ireland and round the world

News Letter editorial

If they are very senior, they might have personal protection. But even in wealthy societies, it is not financially feasible to provide round-the-clock protection to more than a few top ministers.

Shinzo Abe, who has been murdered in Japan, was in fact a former leader (prime minister) and typically such figures have fewer bodyguards than they did when in office. Also, Japan is not a violent culture. Gun murders are rare, and political murders almost unheard of, so perhaps – understandably – his protection was less than perfect.

Mr Abe was one of the most important global leaders of the world so far in the 21st century.

He presided over his nation’s retreat from neutrality, in place for the long aftermath of the Second World War.

Japan, like Germany, quickly became a nation transformed post 1945. If anyone ever needs their faith restored in humanity, then consider how those to countries moved from the depths of darkness and brutal war-mongering tyranny to the lights of democracy and industry and prosperity. Think how we admire, embrace and benefit from Japanese and German technology and outstanding goods.

In Northern Ireland, we have happy memories of Mr Abe visiting our shores as part of the G8 summit of 2013.