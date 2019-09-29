Abortion advocates are the heirs in spirit of the scribes condemned in John 8:44

John Mulholland (‘Nationalist parties tend to back abortion, not DUP,’ September 21) opines why constitutional nationalism are the biggest advocates for abortion, while they purport to be Catholic in faith practice.

Yes, it is a mystery and yet it really isn’t.

Letter to the editor

Father Paddy McCafferty’s excellent homily during the Mass at St Patrick’s, before the March for Life on September 7, stated forcefully that those advocating abortion are the heirs in spirit of the scribes condemned in John 8:44, since their spiritual father is the origin of all lies, the Devil!

Having such a parent, there is no need nor place for Christ nor the innocent of the womb.

In keeping with the socialist ideology of constitutional nationalism, one could quote Pol Pot who coldly stated to the people of Cambodia, in an apparent reference to those who didn’t share his ideas: ‘Since they are of no use anymore, there is no gain if they live and no loss if they die!’

A fitting legacy, by which many people over 50 years of the Troubles suffered, with the prospect of even more to suffer after October 21 — the unborn.

Father John McCallion M.Phil c.c, Coalisland