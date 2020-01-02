Looking back on 2019, December 12 stands out as a day of shame for the Province.

In July a law liberalising abortion and legalising same sex marriage was forced upon us without our consent. On election day we had the opportunity to register our opposition.

Letter to the editor

So why did so many people vote for pro abortion and pro same sex marriage candidates? What will those people say on judgment day? Saying Brexit made me do it will cut no ice with a Holy God. Brexit is only a small issue compared to these other issues.

Despite what people say the vote was more a vote of defiance than a vote for an alliance. It was a vote which declared we will not have that man rule over us.

That man was not Boris Johnson, it was the man Christ Jesus. Abortion and same sex marriage may have their day, but the Word of God will have the final say.

Raymond Shilliday, Katesbridge, Co Down