After 18 months of lockdown, thousands of runners seize on the marathon’s return to pound the streets of Belfast

The first Belfast Marathon was held in 1982, and the event has been a hit since that initial run.

The inaugural race was launched a decade after the worst year of the Northern Ireland Troubles, 1972, when the Province stood on the brink of civil war.

By the early 1980s, people were yearning for normal life — rock concerts were being held, restaurants were beginning to flourish in the capital city, and a feel-good factor was gradually emerging (despite ongoing violence and heartache).

A similar yearning of a return to normality was apparent in yesterday’s Belfast marathon, after an unexpected absence of two-and-a-half years.

The last such 26.2 mile (42km) race was held in the city in the spring of 2019, when no-one had heard of Covid-19.

At yesterday’s event, ranks of runners — more than 5,000 —were banked up in Prince of Wales Avenue in Stormont at 9am, ready to embark on their gruelling journey across all parts of the city.

That long, wide boulevard in front of Parliament Buildings seems like an almost purpose-built location for such a large gathering of athletes.

It is a fine thing to see some of Belfast’s most recognisable locations, including the City Hall and Cavehill and Ormeau Park, form the backdrop to such a sporting event.

The mass participation in the endurance race, which has been popular all through its nearly 40-year existence, is itself a thing to celebrate, reflecting the ongoing public interest in keeping fit.

Yesterday’s marathon had an extra allure, after 18 months of on-off lockdown, including restrictions at times on where people could take exercise.

Congratulations to the marathon organisers, to the participants, to the fundraisers and above all to the winners — Michael Clohisey who came first in the men’s race and Fionnuala Ross who was fastest in the women’s.

