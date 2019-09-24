After difficulty getting into Iran in the Soviet era, I found Iranians a lovely people who were similar to Europeans in their thinking

Iran is featuring prominently in the news.

You may be interested in an experience I once had with Iranian security forces when I entered Iran without a visa in Soviet times.

Letter to the editor

My Soviet visa was for exit through the Iranian/Soviet border; however when I came to the remote border region, and saw the situation that was facing me, I tried to turn back but the local Soviet border guards insisted that I exit.

I was met on the other side of a large iron border gate, which was part of an iron curtain border between the Soviet Union and Iran, by an Iranian soldier who could not believe I didn’t have an Iranian entry visa.

He decided it wasn’t a military matter and called for a policeman who also couldn’t believe I didn’t have an Iranian visa.

By this stage, I had become a figure of amusement and interest to the border guards on both sides. I was ordered not to move — there I stood in front of large iron gates holding my small suitcase like a latter day Charlie Chaplin — while the policeman in turn contacted his superiors at the regional town.

Eventually, a number of senior policemen arrived and I was told that I would be held at the border until my status was confirmed.

I was questioned over a number of days at a border police station and became well acquainted with my interrogators. I became good friends with the older police officer who was highly educated and had a great interest in and knowledge of languages, modern and ancient. He also had a great sense of humour.

To prove that I was Irish and not Russian, I spoke in Gaelic and gave them a detailed account of Celtic history over the past 2,500 years. The younger and more junior policeman eventually broke down and ordered me to stop talking - saying that he couldn’t take any more.

I was cleared for entry to Iran. When I arrived in Tehran I was met by a large and friendly police delegation. They put me up in a lovely central hotel and told me I could make any request.

I asked to be allowed to give a talk on Christianity in the main Mosque which was granted. I was very well received by my large Muslim audience; however in a question and answer session regarding the Holy Trinity i.e. did Christians believe in one God or three Gods, I am afraid I stumbled badly.

After getting close and personal, I found the Iranians that I had met to be lovely people and similar to Europeans in their thinking and outlook and very conscious of their ancient Persian history and rich culture.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh