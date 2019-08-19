Aileen Quinton: We still seem not to have an answer from the DUP as to its position on the victim commissioner

Has Mervyn Lewers’ question to the DUP about where it stands on the acceptability of the victims commissioner Judith Thompson had an answer yet or is the party treating it as rhetorical? (‘I don’t accept Judith Thompson as victim commissioner. Do the DUP?,’ August 9)

Does Emma Little Pengelly MP consider that enough time has passed for the commissioner to do the right thing or does such a time limit not expire until the twelfth of never?

Is giving her a free pass on her latest insult to decency just part of the pattern of giving in to PIRA as much as the party thinks that its voters will let them get away with?

How much is the DUP going to concede legacy structures that keep the terrorists on board and cater to their wishes but where justice requirements are basically an irrelevance?

I don’t ask for legacy structures to be victim centred. I want them to be justice centred. However with a victims commissioner it would be nice if she managed to put justice and innocent victims as higher priorities than the terrorists who made us victims.

Aileen Quinton, (whose mother Alberta was murdered in the 1987 IRA Enniskillen bomb), Fermanagh