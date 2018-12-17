Alex Kane: A second referendum might just be the least bad option

In a column for this newspaper on June 27, 2016 – a few days after the EU referendum – I mentioned a second referendum, adding, ‘which, by the way, I think is probable’.

By December (a few months after it became clear that Theresa May was a Remainer; that ‘Brexit means Brexit’ was a fatuous catchphrase; and that there was no majority in the House of Commons for a clean-break Leave) I concluded in another column that the choice would come down to a ‘constitutional granny flat, neither quite in, nor quite out; or a second referendum’.

Alex Kane

I won’t go over the arguments again – although they are still relevant – that, until the last few days of the campaign, the view of both the Remain and Leave camps was victory for Remain; nor the fact that neither David Cameron nor the champions of Leave (particularly those who were MPs) hadn’t bothered making any specific plans for a Leave victory. But what was immediately clear – and it steered Cameron’s decision to resign – was that there wasn’t a majority in the Commons for a clean-break from the EU. And even after the general election in June 2017 there still wasn’t a majority for that clean-break. Indeed, there doesn’t appear to be a majority for any of the options that have been tossed into the public domain.

Many of those who backed Leave in 2016 assumed – and I noted during the campaign that their assumption was probably ‘overly optimistic’ – that Parliament would, in fact, ‘implement the will’ of the people. But there is a huge argument, and has been for a long, long time, about what is meant by Parliamentary sovereignty: is it the duty of MPs to follow the people or follow their own conscience, particularly with a referendum which was only ever advisory?

And the issue became even more complicated, of course, when the 2017 election returned a substantial majority of MPs who were either openly Remain or very pragmatic Leavers. They would argue that their constituents knew exactly what they were voting for; and since ‘purist’ Leave MPs represent maybe 20% at most in the Commons, Remainers and pragmatic Leavers would argue that there is not a public majority in favour of a clean-break.

Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement is just one of a number of options which have been discussed since June 2016. The Norway model. Canada and Canada plus. EFTA. EEA. Going it alone and working within the structures of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ERG have produced occasional documents. David Davis – supported by the DUP – published A Better Deal last week, setting out the ‘arrangements necessary to address the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland, maintain the necessary conditions for continued North-South cooperation, avoid a hard border and protect the 1998 Agreement in all its dimensions’. Hmm. If only David Davis had done this when he was Brexit secretary. And if only the DUP had been thinking like this for the past 18 months, rather than relying on Theresa May to come up with something.

Theresa May at last week's EU summit in Brussels, where she failed to get any concessions on the backstop

The problem is that none of these options and models have been thought-through. Most of them seem to be not much more substantial than jottings on the back of an envelope and none of them would command majority support.

There is an argument among Brexit purists (who, at this point, seem more active on social media than on serious, orchestrated on-the-ground door-to-door canvassing and public meetings) that the UK should leave without a deal and work within the WTO. My concern with that approach, having observed the monumental dog’s dinner in the Commons over the past two years, is that I have no confidence at all in either the willingness or the ability of MPs to actually get their act together in the event of a no deal.

At moments like this, when a government can’t deliver, we should be able to look to the Opposition for alternatives. We may as well look to Pluto, or indeed Goofy, as look to Jeremy Corbyn and Labour. They are as divided as the Conservatives and Corbyn couldn’t land a blow on May even if she was tied to the ropes in a boxing ring and he was the only one with gloves. He is useless. Meanwhile, with the successors to May already setting out their stalls to replace her after last week’s vote of confidence, there is no obvious leader who could unite the warring factions. Johnson is a professional buffoon: the rest are just amateurs – in every sense.

I don’t see a general election solving anything. There isn’t an unambiguous Leave party: Ukip is falling apart and Farage, even though he talked last week of a new party and one ‘last battle,’ seems happier with celebrity politics than winning enough parliamentary seats to make a difference. He knows that can’t be done. He knows, too, that there won’t be an electoral revolution or a major victory for a so-called populist vehicle.

Which brings me back to my original prediction about another referendum. It is clear that the present House of Commons cannot, without a miracle, break the present impasse. It seems unlikely that another election would return a government with a strong enough majority and a pre-agreed policy to get a deal through: and it certainly wouldn’t be a clean-break deal. Any Tory replacement for May will have exactly the same problems she has. It is possible that the EU would, albeit at the very last moment, give significant ground to May on the ‘backstop’; but since she could be out of office within a few months, why would they bother?

This is now Sherlock Holmes ‘when you have eliminated the impossible ...’ territory. I’m not claiming another referendum would solve the problem; but it might, at the very least, give some clarity on the key question. Do we still want to Leave? I do. But given the ongoing mess I am prepared to concede that I might be in a minority now.