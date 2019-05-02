All the separate religions on this planet have got to start wondering where will it all end if they cannot get together

With regard to Ben Lowry’s article (‘Why I winced at the applause during priest’s funeral criticism,’ April 29).

Mr Lowry has missed the vital point about Father Martin Magill’s comments.

He asks why the politicians have needed a death to get them together.

I would ask why it takes a death to get Catholics and Protestants together in a church.

Why, in God’s name, do they not all meet every Sunday in one church in a joint service.

Religion is not the only cause of troubles in the island of Ireland, but is a major contributor.

They both worship the same God, if there is one.

When will their stupid sectarian differences be realised as nonsense.

Together in one church, just maybe they would talk to one another and become friends instead of antiquated and bitter opponents.

All the separate religions on this planet have got to start wondering where will it all end if they cannot start getting together. And I do not just mean tolerance.

I mean being one religion looking outward from this earth in wonder at what can be out there.

John Lee, Bristol